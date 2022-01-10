NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are still searching for the person who shot and critically injured a woman on December 20.

According to police, the 28-year-old victim was found on Lincoln Street with a gunshot wound to her head.

PHOTO: MNPD

PHOTO: MNPD

Police shared photos from surveillance video recently obtained by detectives that shows the woman walking alone around 5:15 a.m. when a dark-colored car pulled up and fired shots from the passenger side. The driver then fled on Lafayette Street. Police believe the car might have been a Dodge Charger.

The victim is still hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for her injuries but is stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.