NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The community is mourning the shocking loss of a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed outside of a Walmart in North Nashville on Monday night.

Metro police said Malia Powell and a teen suspect got into an argument inside Walmart on Dickerson Pike. The argument continued outside and eventually the two made their way to a WeGo bus stop where the suspect pulled out a pocketknife and fatally stabbed Powell.

On Tuesday, teachers at Bellevue Middle School described Powell as a cheerleader, a loyal friend, and a student who strived to grow in her academics.

Bishop Marcus Campbell runs a non-profit summer camp for youth and learned about Powell from several teens who attend his program.

“Just what a nice person she was and they hate to hear what happened. So she had a bright future and her life was taken over nothing but an argument,” said Bishop Campbell with the Church at Mount Carmel.

Police told News 2 the attack was livestreamed on social media and that they are in the process of trying to identify a suspect. Campbell said he’s seeing a trend in violent videos like these.

“That’s starting to become the norm with the teens or the youth that we have; they video everything that they do, whether it’s hijacking cars or hijacking people, robbing, having gun fights,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he doesn’t think the trend will go away unless parents step in.

“We’ve got to teach these kids how to go back and communicate and have a conversation with each other in order to solve their problems instead of resulting to such violence,” Campbell said.

At the end of the day, he believes Powell’s death was a senseless murder. He warned teens that the thrill of violent videos is not worth the long-term consequence.

“It does nothing. It doesn’t prove anything, doesn’t make you any better, doesn’t give you anymore street credibility or whatever you’re looking for. It does nothing,” Campbell said.

Police said the suspect was seen fleeing the scene on Doverside Drive. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.