NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large police presence gathered at Two Rivers Middle School in Donelson Friday morning.

First responders were called to the school, located at 2991 McGavock Pike, just before 9 a.m.

Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted told News 2 it appears a false claim of an active shooter was called into 911.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution based on the recommendation of the Metro police, but there is no active threat, according to Braisted.

Students are safe inside of the building and officers are investigating the situation to determine the source of the call, which could be subject to criminal charge.

News 2 spoke to a mother of a 14-year-old student who said she tried to call the school and there was no response. She then went to the building and asked for her child to be released, but they are still holding him as officers survey the area.

The lockdown was lifted just before 10 a.m. and parents are working to pick up their children.

No additional information was immediately released.