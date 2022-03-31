NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traffic stop on a Nashville highway led to a felony drug bust early Wednesday morning.

Police said around 12:27 a.m., Dennis Anderson, 55, was driving a white sedan on Interstate 65 in the southbound lanes, but the passenger headlight was nonfunctional, so officials stopped the car near mile marker 95.8.

A warrant said Anderson denied consent to search his vehicle. However, police said a K-9 officer did an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted officials, who then conducted a probable cause search.

Officers said they recovered 2.32 pounds of marijuana in the trunk in 12 separate containers, plus a scale, baggies and $1,500 in U.S. cash. About one gram of marijuana was also reportedly found hidden in the trim of the passenger seat.

The warrant said Anderson told police he was selling the marijuana himself as a side business to supplement income.

He was charged with a felony drug offense and released after making bond.