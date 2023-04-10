NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have recovered the body of a man who jumped from the Briley Parkway Bridge into the Cumberland River.

Officials said the original incident happened on Wednesday, March 29, when 46-year-old Wesley Brogdon jumped from the bridge into the river and did not resurface. Police said divers with the Office of Emergency Management recovered Brogdon’s body on Saturday, April 8.

According to police, on March 29 officers with the East Precinct received a tip that 36-year-old Justin Carter, a man wanted on outstanding warrants including escape from police custody, was at a home on Tammany Drive.

When officers arrived at the home, they saw a man get into a Nissan Maxima and drive off at a high rate of speed. A police helicopter monitored the car as officers followed from a distance. After one of the Nissan’s tires blew out, the driver, now identified as Brogdon, reportedly continued to drive until he stopped on the Briley Parkway Bridge, got out of the car, and jumped into the Cumberland River, according to investigators.

Police said Brogdon was spotted in the water before he went under and did not resurface.

Authorities said they found no identification for Carter inside the Nissan, as officers initially believed it was Carter who was driving the Nissan and not Brogdon.

According to police, Carter was seen riding a stolen motorcycle Thursday, March 23, when he was involved in a crash near the intersection of Cahal Avenue and Porter Road. Carter was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said they were prepared to serve warrants charging Carter with theft of a vehicle, felony cocaine possession, reckless driving, and driving on a revoked license when he was released from the hospital.

However, on Saturday at 10:15 p.m., Carter asked to take a shower. When nurses went to check on him at 10:40 p.m., he was not in the bathroom. Officials reviewed surveillance video, showing Carter walking out of the hospital.

Police announced Carter was taken into custody Friday morning, March 31, at America’s Best Value Inn in the 2400 block of Brick Church Pike.