NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say at least one person is in custody after an overnight pursuit ended in North Nashville.

Metro police said the pursuit began Wednesday at approximately 2 a.m. and ended after the suspect vehicle crashed into a wooded area on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard near the post office.

At the scene, officers told News 2 that the individuals involved tried to flee the area. At least one person was taken into custody, according to police at the scene.

It remains unknown where the pursuit began or what led to the pursuit. The incident remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately provided.