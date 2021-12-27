NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search continues for one man who officials said evaded police and crashed in south Nashville late Sunday night.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) told News 2, it started at 11 p.m. with an attempted traffic stop after a driver along I-40 reportedly changed lanes improperly.

Police said the driver then got onto I-24 and sped away at over 100 miles per hour before they exited at Harding Place. According to authorities, the pursuit continued through several back roads near Southern Hills Hospital.

Officers said the driver crashed at Hopedale Drive and Wallace Road, got out of the car, then ran away along Hopedale Dr.

The driver is wanted for a traffic violation and evading arrest, police said.