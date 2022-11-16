NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a convicted felon wanted on vehicular homicide and gun charges stemming from a deadly crash that happened Sunday, Oct. 16.

According to police, 29-year-old Adrian Abernathy said he was a backseat passenger in a stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV that crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 North. The crash killed 29-year-old Todd Bryant of Antioch. According to Abernathy, Bryant was the one driving.

Over the course of the investigation, officers determined the seating positions were reversed: Abernathy was driving and Bryant was in the back seat of the Navigator that was believed to have been traveling over 100 mph shortly before the crash.

Police said arrest warrants have been issued charging Abernathy with vehicular homicide by intoxication, three counts of reckless aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, gun theft, vehicle theft, and providing false information to police.

Anyone who sees Abernathy, who is on federal probation, or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.