NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have determined a man, originally believed to have been shot before being run over by a motorcycle, died from blunt force trauma rather than a gunshot wound.

The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Metro police said officers responded to the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson Lane and found Larry Giden, 49, dead in the roadway. Investigators at the time said Giden was shot and then hit by a three-wheel motorcycle as he ran across the street.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle returned to scene after thinking he hit someone. Giden was also reportedly hit by multiple vehicles that did not stop.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance video that showed Giden had withdrawn money from an ATM and began walking across Murfreesboro Pike when he was hit by the motorcycle.

Police recovered two shell casings found near Giden on the night of the crash. However, investigators said the shell casings were found to be old and unrelated to the incident.

The police department said its fatal crash team will now take over the investigation.