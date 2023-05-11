NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a woman in connection with a shooting from last summer and according to the arrest report, this whole thing was a set-up.

The shooting happened at the Parkwood Community Center on Vailview Drive on July 10, 2022.

The juvenile victim in the shooting told officers they were taken there to engage in sexual relationship, according to the affidavit.

Upon arrival, three people arrived walked up and began shooting at the victim, striking them twice. The victim ran away.

Police detail in the arrest warrant that it was discovered the defendant identified as India Bell, 21, appeared to drop-off the three unknown suspects prior to arriving back in the same location with the victim during the same vehicle as seen on video surveillance.

India Bell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

After the shooting, the defendant and three unknown subjects all appeared to enter the vehicle and fled the scene together, according to the arrest warrant.

Police said video from the Parkwood Community Center confirmed this and also confirmed this wasn’t the first time victims were lured there under false pretenses.

Bell was identified from social media photographs by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

In the arrest report, officers stated they believed the suspects shot to kill.

Bell was charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide. Her bond was set at $300,000.