NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking to identify a gunman who reportedly shot and injured a man inside of a laundromat earlier in November.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 16 at Jumbo Laundry on Antioch Pike, according to a MNPD news release. The victim was on his phone when he said the suspect opened fire from outside the business.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for the man pictured in connection with a Nov. 16 shooting at a laundromat. (Courtesy: MNPD)

Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

Police said the victim was shot in the shoulder. He was driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle and released later that day.

The suspect was last seen getting into the back seat of a gold SUV, according to the MNPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.