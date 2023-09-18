NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a car seen leaving the area of a deadly shooting Friday night.

The police department began investigating after 22-year-old Kyle Martin Jr. was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, on Moonlight Drive. Authorities said Martin’s car crashed into others that were parked nearby after the shooting.

Martin was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Surveillance video reportedly showed a four-door silver Infiniti sedan with driver’s side damage leaving the neighborhood off Brick Church Pike after the shooting.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for the car pictured in connection with a fatal shooting Friday night. (Courtesy: MNPD)

Police said the vehicle was seen traveling on Brick Church Pike at Chesapeake Drive at 5:59 p.m., then at Moorewood Drive four minutes later. Investigators are also looking into a possible drug motive in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or people involved in the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases.