NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-24 East at Harding Place Thursday afternoon.

Police reported the shooting just before 1 p.m. Thursday and said the driver of a Ford Escape was shot in the hip by a passenger in a “beaten up” black Nissan sedan occupied by four people.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.