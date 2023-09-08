NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is claiming self-defense following a Friday shooting that left another man dead in Antioch, officials said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place along Goodwin Road on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to authorities, two men were reportedly following a white pickup truck they said was stolen.

When the truck driver — who was armed with a machete — stopped, one of the men following in a gray pickup fired, killing him, officials said.

Police are looking into the self-defense claim as they investigate the fatal shooting. No additional details have been released about the incident.