NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside a Jefferson Street bar.

Metro police say the shooting happened at around 4:15 a.m. outside the House of Legends.

The preliminary investigation reveals Jalen Cooke, 25, left the bar and was crossing the street with two other people when a white sedan pulled alongside them and fired shots at them.

Cooke was hit and ran a short distance before collapsing. He was taken to Centennial Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information on Cooke’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.