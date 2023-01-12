NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Madison Wednesday evening.

Police said officers responded to the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard at around 6 p.m. to investigate a shooting with critical injury. Once on scene, they found 48-year-old Timothy Fetter outside his red Pontiac GTO. Fetter was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after police said someone in a light-colored sedan fired several shots at him.

The suspect vehicle fled eastbound after the shooting while Fetter was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Police said homicide unit detectives are pursuing active leads in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.