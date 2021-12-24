NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in Antioch.
Police say the shooting happened at around 5:01 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Arbor Knoll Boulevard near Bell Road. A man was shot and killed and the suspect is not in custody.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.