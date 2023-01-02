NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville.
According to police, the incident happened inside a room at the DoubleTree Hotel on 4th Avenue North. The victims are believed to be a boyfriend and girlfriend from West Tennessee.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.