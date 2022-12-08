NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after shots were fired near Cole Elementary School in Antioch Thursday morning.

Police said the gunfire happened just after 9 a.m. The shooting apparently stemmed from occupants of a Dodge Challenger who allegedly took a check from a mailbox outside a home on Suzanne Drive.

A Dodge Charger followed the Challenger and fired shots toward the car near Cole Elementary School. Officers have since found the Challenger, which was hit by the gunfire, on Tusculum Road after it reportedly ran out of gas.

Suspect vehicle found on Tusculum Road (Photo: WKRN)

The only occupant of the Challenger, a passenger, is being interviewed. No injuries were reported, according to police.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said the school was placed on lockdown due to the gunfire. All students and staff are safe and there is no apparent damage to the school building, which was not targeted.

Cole Elementary is cooperating in the ongoing police investigation. Police have also cleared the school and parents have been notified. The lockdown has since been lifted, according to MNPS.

No other information was released.