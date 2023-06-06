NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night.
Officials said an adult was shot and showed up at TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound at around 10:30 p.m.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Authorities at this point are unsure where the shooting actually happened and are continuing their investigation.
They did say, however, that no suspect(s) is in custody.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.