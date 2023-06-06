NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

Officials said an adult was shot and showed up at TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound at around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities at this point are unsure where the shooting actually happened and are continuing their investigation.

They did say, however, that no suspect(s) is in custody.

No other information was released.