NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are on the scene of a possible shooting, as well as a crash a few blocks away.
It happened in North Nashville just before 4 p.m.
Police originally said a female had been shot on 18th Avenue North but later said the victim was a 17-year-old male who was found in a crashed vehicle at 9th Avenue and Clay Street. The woman was not shot.
Police believe the two scenes may be connected.
The investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.