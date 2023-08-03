NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Donelson area.

Metro Nashville police responded to Peach Creek Crescent around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. It’s an apartment complex off Stewarts Ferry Pike just North of Interstate 40.

Police said a male victim was shot and killed, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions right now. Police have not said if they have any suspects in custody or identified.

MNPD tells News 2 detectives are investigating robbery as a possible motive.