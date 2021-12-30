NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a burglary investigation.

It happened early Wednesday morning in Bellevue.

Police say a man burglarized two businesses, the Nutrition Faktory and Jon Allen Salon — both on Highway 70.

The man was caught on surveillance video from one of the businesses. Police say he has a distinctive limp that can be seen in the video.

He fled in a dark-colored sedan occupied by at least one other person.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.