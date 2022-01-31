NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified a woman who died following a shooting in South Nashville.

According to Metro Police, 33-yar-old Amanda McComb died after a shooting in the 100 block of Evelyn Drive.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting involving 24-year-old Redear Haji.

South Precinct officers were called to his home at 11:51 p.m. Thursday. Haji reported that he discovered a burglar in the garage, retrieved his pistol from inside the home, opened his living room window, and looked outside.

He said the woman was climbing out of a garage window. Haji said he yelled for her to stop and subsequently shot her as they faced one another, and she reached for something.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Police said a backpack lying next to the victim contained several plastic bags of marijuana that had apparently come from the garage.

During the execution of a search warrant, detectives found approximately two pounds of marijuana, $45,700 cash, a shoebox full of plastic baggies, and an AK-47 pistol were recovered from Haji’s bedroom. He was arrested on felony marijuana and gun charges.