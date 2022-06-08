NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the man who reportedly shot another man outside Pancake Pantry in downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Police say a warrant has been issued charging Adonis D. Washington, 22, with attempted criminal homicide. Washington is believed to have gotten into an argument with a 31-year-old man over money the man alleged owed him.

The shooting happened on Third Avenue South and Malloy Street in front of the Pancake Pantry at around 5:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he had surgery and is now in stable condition.

Washington, who is homeless, is considered to be armed, according to police.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.