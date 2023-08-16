NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the fifth of seven suspects involved in a deadly shooting on the Fourth of July.

Police said 27-year-old Christopher Harris was shot and killed while standing outside his vehicle at Overlook Apartments on Buena Vista Pike. He reportedly was having words with a group of young men when some of them shot him.

Investigators have since said seven people were being sought for Harris’ death.

Since the shooting, authorities said they have arrested and charged 16-year-old Jaden Wright, 17-year-old Erion Nesbitt, and 23-year-old Deandre Jordan.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, police said they identified 21-year-old Kejuan Jordan-Cole as the fifth of seven suspects. Active warrants charging him with criminal homicide and aggravated assault have been issued for him.

Kejuan Jordan-Cole (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Kentrell Baugh (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Kentrell Baugh, 15, is also wanted for criminal homicide and aggravated assault, according to police.

Anyone with information on Jordan-Cole and/or Baugh’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.