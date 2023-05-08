NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For weeks, News 2 has been documenting a disturbing crime trend across Middle Tennessee – criminals using high performance muscle cars to commit crimes.

It happened recently in Metro where speeds reached more than 150 mph.

Gallatin police told News 2 one of the reasons criminals are stealing muscle cars is because they are very fast and can outrun most police cars, but they cannot outrun a Metro police helicopter.

News 2 has obtained footage of a recent chase from Tuesday, May 2. It began when officers tried to pull over a Dodge Hellcat with illegal window tint.

When officers attempted to stop the driver, identified as 34-year-old Marquinn Burke, he sped off.

Later, police said he was driving as fast as 150 mph on Briley Parkway. After several miles and high speeds, the ex- con who did time in 2007 for aggravated assault, stopped at a gas station.

Police officers, still in contact with the police helicopter, swooped in and boxed in the Hellcat.

Burke tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody.

After searching the Hellcat, officers found an arsenal of weapons, oxycodone pills, and close to three and a half ounces of fentanyl laced cocaine.

According to the arrest affidavit, Burke told police he carries guns because he is a drug dealer and he’s been robbed and shot during drug deals before.

He also said he smoked marijuana just prior to the initial traffic stop.