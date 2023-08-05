NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a North Nashville apartment building that left one person injured.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Hadley Park Towers in the 2900 block of John A. Merritt Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found a male victim in the lobby restroom with a gunshot wound to the left foot. The victim reportedly told officers he was in his apartment when unknown individuals tried to break in.

However, detectives from the North Precinct responded to the scene and, with some help from office staff members using the surveillance system, they determined the victim was actually a suspect, officials said.

Since the suspect had already been brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said they went to the hospital to secure him.

Metro police have not shared any additional details about the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s shooting.