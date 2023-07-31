NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old is behind bars for his involvement in car burglaries that occurred in the Germantown neighborhood, according to Metro police.

Officers were sent to the 1600 block of 7th Avenue North at 4 a.m. to respond to reports of multiple vehicles that were being broken into on Monday, July 31.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in the area that had indicators that it may have been stolen. An arrest report states the vehicle’s address came back to a home associated with 18-year-old Robert Turner.

Officers contacted the Department of Children Services (DCS) to determine if Turner was in the area since he wore an ankle monitor.

According to an arrest affidavit, the ankle monitor led officers to the 1600 block of 6th Avenue North, where several individuals were seen running from the area.

Metro police reported officers then activated their lights and yelled for the individuals to stop in the area of 6th Avenue North toward Garfield Street. That’s when officers found Turner attempting to hide under a front porch of a house in the area.

While searching Turner, officers found burglary tools and a window smasher, according to an arrest report.

Turner was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools and evading arrest.

He remains in Metro Jail on a $25,000 bond.