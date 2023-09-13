NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department and the FBI have teamed up to investigate unfounded threats against multiple locations around the city over the past week.

According to officials, between Thursday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Nashville International Airport, a police precinct, the Hard Rock Café downtown, the AT&T Building, and two Metro high schools — more specifically, Martin Luther King Jr. High School and Hunters Lane High School — have been threatened.

So far, the investigation indicates these specific telephoned threats are likely originating from outside Tennessee, authorities said.

Hundreds of similar threats have been reported in other cities across the country, as well as those outside the U.S.

“The MNPD continues to take all threats of harm seriously and is taking appropriate action in the midst of the hoax calls that have been received since late last week,” police said in a Wednesday afternoon statement.

No additional details have been shared about the threats against the various Nashville entities.