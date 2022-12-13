NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces several charges after police say he led officers on a chase in Nashville, nearly hit a patrol car and was found with cocaine.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident occurred on Monday after police saw Trey Dennis, 22, driving on Garfield Street near Rosa L Parks Boulevard.

The arrest report states detectives knew Dennis did not have a drivers license and attempted to pull him over.

Metro police say when Dennis saw the blue lights and heard the sirens, he sped off. An arrest affidavit says Dennis ran a stop sign at Heiman Street and Dr. DB Todd Jr. Boulevard and narrowly missed hitting a patrol vehicle.

An arrest report states officers then tried to deploy spike strips, and that’s when Dennis drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to avoid them and nearly hit a semi truck head on.

The pursuit eventually came to an end at Hartman Park. Officials say Dennis fled the scene but was soon caught.

Inside the vehicle, police found almost 25 grams of cocaine. Dennis was booked on several charges including felony drug offense and evading arrest.