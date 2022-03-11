NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries.

Police say the man is believed to be targeting vehicles in Shelby Park and surrounding areas during which he steals and uses victims’ credit cards.

In one of the surveillance videos, a camera captured an image of a woman with whom he was Facetiming.

Courtesy: MNPD

Anyone who recognizes the man or the woman pictured on the cell phone is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.