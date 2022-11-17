NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left one person injured.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard at around 6:15 a.m. and found one person with gunshot wounds to the legs. The victim told police he was outside of a home when a man approached him.

At this time, police believe the man tried to rob the victim, resulting in shots being fired. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is about 6 feet tall with a stocky build. He was also wearing a letterman jacket with light color sleeves and a dark colored jacket, according to police.