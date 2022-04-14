NASHVLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are helping the Medical Examiner in identifying a man who was found dead in the parking lot of Jackie Murphy’s Used Cars on January 2.

Police say the man was found dead at the used car shop at 87 Lafayette Street and his death has been ruled accidental. The man reportedly died from heart disease and hypothermia.

The man appeared to have been between 45 and 60 years old and had short black/gray hair, a trimmed black and gray beard and mustache. He also weighed 209 pounds and was 6 feet, 1 inch tall.

Police say the man had scars on his right leg over the knee and shin, while the skin on his left knee was hyperpigmented.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a gray t-shirt, cargo pants and black socks. He had no ID on him and could not be identified through fingerprints. Staff at the Nashville Rescue Mission were also unable to identify him, according to police.

A sketch artist with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked with the Medical Examiner’s Office to develop a drawing of the man.

Anyone who recognizes him from the sketch or description is asked to call investigators at 615-862-7763.