NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Friday after he reportedly robbed two men at a home Old Smith Springs Road.

Metro police say one of the victims told them the suspect was driving a black Ford Taurus, which offices later found at a gas station on Murfreesboro Pike. It was there where officers took 38-year-old Andre Dean into custody.

Dean admitted to officers he was involved in the robberies. Officers also searched his Taurus and found a loaded nine-millimeter pistol, 15 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of cocaine and five grams of fentanyl.

Andre Dean (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Dean told offices the drugs were his and that he had been selling narcotics throughout the day.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault as he allegedly fired a shot during the robbery, five counts of drug possession with intent to sell, felon in possession of a gun, and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Dean is being held in lieu of a $342,000 bond.