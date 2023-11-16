NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A parolee and registered sex offender was arrested for an October kidnapping.

Metro police said 28-year-old Cordarius Caldwell was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly tried to take an 11-year-old girl from her East Nashville home back in October.

During an interview with detectives on Thursday, Caldwell admitted to forcibly pulling the girl off her porch and taking her down the street. The girl was able to run away after a neighbor tried to intervene, according to investigators.

Police said Caldwell, who has a lengthy criminal history, was arrested on Hampton Street and had to be tased after he tried to run away from officers. A loaded handgun was also found in his pants.

In addition to the especially aggravated kidnapping charge, Caldwell has also been charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $82,500 bond.

Anyone with information about other potential crimes Caldwell may have committed is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.