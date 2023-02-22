NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There were some emotional moments for a Hendersonville mother and the Belle Meade officers arresting her Wednesday, Feb. 15, especially after a small child was discovered in the back seat.

This case started at 7:40 a.m. in Belle Meade when license plate recognition cameras alerted officers to a stolen car being driven by 22-year-old Hailey Carney.

On body camera footage, you can hear the officers instructing her to get out of the vehicle.

Officers quickly discovered the young mother’s small son in a car seat in the back. Police also found drugs and an open can of beer in the stolen rental car.

“I promise you we will take care of your little one alright. Do you have anything on you that I need to know about that’s going to get you in trouble later?” the officer was heard asking.

When Carney admitted to having drugs and alcohol in the car, the situation grew emotional as many of the responding officers are fathers.

“I have three little boys of my own. I’m not going to leave your little one hanging,” one officer told Carney.

While officers took Carney to jail, other officers comforted the child, giving him a beanie baby to play with.

“Children come first. Your children come first. You got to keep the children in mind. I’m a father myself. Anything that involves children, puts them in that type of situation is going to hit home, hit close to the heart,” Lt. Mark Mangrum with the Belle Meade Police Department said.

Carney was charged with theft of property, possession of drugs, driving without a license, and open container.

Police said the child’s father was called and he came and picked up his son.