NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted on vehicular homicide charges in connection with a deadly crash in The Nations is now behind bars.

Metro police said the crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the intersection of Michigan Avenue near 51st Avenue North after an officer tried to stop a pickup truck, driven by 41-year-old Joshua Caldwell, for not having a license plate. The truck, which was traveling northbound on Morrow Road, did not stop and turned right into an alley behind Michigan Avenue and Kentucky Avenue.

The preliminary investigation shows the pickup truck, which was reported stolen, was traveling east on Michigan Avenue at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and 51st Avenue North before being hit in the rear by a Buick Envision that had the right of way, according to investigators.

After being hit by the Buick, investigators said the pickup truck traveled a short distance and crashed head-on into a utility pole so hard that the pole broke near the base. The truck went airborne and landed upside down on top of the utility pole.

According to police, the passenger of the pickup truck was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected. After officials with Nashville Electric Service confirmed the electrical wires on and around the truck were safe, paramedics moved in and pronounced the passenger dead.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, police identified the passenger as 43-year-old Jessie Knox of Nashville.

According to investigators, Caldwell was arrested on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 4 after he was found asleep inside a running vehicle on Airport Center Drive. He tried to run away, but was quickly apprehended.

Police said Caldwell was arrested on five outstanding warrants in connection with the crash – reckless endangerment, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid, and failure to report a crash – as well as three additional charges from Thursday morning’s arrest. He is currently being held in lieu of a $247,500 bond.