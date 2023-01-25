NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man wanted on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant Tuesday evening.

Police said 23-year-old Dajuantez Stewart Jr. was identified as one of the suspects in a September 2022 robbery where the victim was reportedly held at gunpoint by two men on County Hospital Road before having his gun, wallet and phone stolen.

During the robbery, Stewart allegedly fired a shot at the victim’s feet as he demanded his belongings.

On Tuesday evening, Stewart was seen leaving an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike with another person. With help from a police helicopter, officers followed Stewart from North Nashville to Claiborne Street in the JC Napier area.

Stewart was arrested and booked on the outstanding warrant. He is being held in lieu of an $80,000 bond.