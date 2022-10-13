NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people accused of robbing a nurse Monday afternoon have been arrested.

According to Metro police, 39-year-old Phillip Brewer and 40-year-old Tiffany Likens were arrested Thursday morning at a motel on Bell Road and are charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said the couple robbed a nurse in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center just after 4 p.m. Monday. Brewer reportedly pointed a rifle at the nurse and demanded her purse, while Likens allegedly drove the getaway car.

Couple accused in nurse robbery (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department) Couple accused in nurse robbery (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department) Couple accused in nurse robbery (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police later released surveillance photos that were taken a short time after the robbery, showing the couple allegedly trying to use the nurse’s debit card.