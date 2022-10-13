NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people accused of robbing a nurse Monday afternoon have been arrested.
According to Metro police, 39-year-old Phillip Brewer and 40-year-old Tiffany Likens were arrested Thursday morning at a motel on Bell Road and are charged with aggravated robbery.
Police said the couple robbed a nurse in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center just after 4 p.m. Monday. Brewer reportedly pointed a rifle at the nurse and demanded her purse, while Likens allegedly drove the getaway car.
Police later released surveillance photos that were taken a short time after the robbery, showing the couple allegedly trying to use the nurse’s debit card.