NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three teens who police said were caught breaking into cars at a Nashville hotel early Thursday morning are facing numerous charges after reportedly leading officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department received a call around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after the three teens were reportedly spotted trying to break into vehicles at a hotel on Rosa L Parks Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit.

When police arrived at the hotel, they saw a silver Hyundai parked next to a Kia with the front driver window broken. As they got closer, officers said they spotted one of the teens in the driver’s seat with a black ski mask.

The teen and another suspect then got out of the Kia through the broken window and into the Hyundai, where authorities said 18-year-old Sherman Dunlap was waiting in the driver’s seat. Despite commands to stay put, Dunlap reportedly drove off with the car’s lights turned off.

Police pursued the vehicle, which, according to the affidavit, reached speeds between 70 and 80 miles per hour on public roads. At one point during the chase, Dunlap allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and swerved around other vehicles.

Eventually, Dunlap turned down a residential street and began to slow down to a near stop before two of the teens bailed out of the Hyundai on Chickamauga Avenue and ran down an alleyway, police reported.

Officers gave commands to Dunlap to exit the Hyundai, and he was taken into custody while police formed a perimeter to catch the other two suspects. One of the teens, 19-year-old Kevonte Nabors, was reportedly found and bitten by an MNPD K-9 while trying to hide.

Nabors was taken to a hospital, where he was medically cleared before being arrested. According to police, Nabors is a convicted felon and is currently on probation. Another juvenile, who is under 18, was also apprehended by police after the pursuit.

Afterward, authorities ran the license plate of the Hyundai and made contact with the owner, who reportedly informed them that the vehicle had been stolen. Police said the front driver’s side window was smashed in and the Hyundai’s steering column was ripped out.

According to the affidavit, officers also found a second vehicle the teens had allegedly tried to break into at the hotel. Tools like flashlights and a window breaker were reportedly found inside the Kia, along with a flathead screwdriver that was inserted into the steering column of the Kia.

The three teens are each facing numerous charges related to the incident, including two counts of motor vehicle burglary, evading arrest, theft of property, possession of burglary tools and more.