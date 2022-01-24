NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting near Cayce Homes in East Nashville.

Police were called to 7th Avenue South near Shelby Avenue just after 4:15 p.m. Officials confirmed a 28-year-old man was shot in the head. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment but died from his injuries.

Metro homicide detectives responded to the scene and were investigating active leads.

Police said they believed the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.