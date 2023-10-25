NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For years, the former Hickory Hollow Mall in Antioch has sat empty. The question, now that Nashville has a new mayor, is what’s planned for the space?

It’s been two years since the city of Nashville purchased the Global Mall at the Crossings in Antioch, but what’s being done with the space and what are the current plans? It was originally thought that the space would be used in partnership with Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) to build a satellite hospital. Now, it appears that is not the case.

“It does not seem like it’s going to be what we discussed in council when the property was first acquired,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell during a press conference on Friday.

At that meeting, the mayor indicated that he hadn’t spoken directly with VUMC about any negotiations.

“We looked at several of our planning and long-term capital projects as we went through the transition. It did not sound to me that there was an active negotiation with VUMC underway as we came into the transition,” said O’Connell.

District 32 Councilmember Joy Styles has been engaged with the planning of the property, which will be used in part as the home of a new mobility hub for WeGo transit.

“If you saw the renderings, you probably noticed that there was not a core mall in there, which doesn’t suggest that it would be like a One-Hundred Oaks VUMC scenario.”

In a statement to News 2, Styles said:

“Now that we have released the master plan, we move into the RFP process. This is where we ask for master developers to put in their bids to develop the site. Once we have created the RFP, we will accept submissions. The first project to get started will be the new regional transit hub that will feature a 6 to 8 bus bay facility and, I am hoping, an express bus from Antioch to downtown. This is a long process, but well worth the wait. We anticipate this taking at least 5 to 7 years until completion.”

At this time, the mayor said city leaders are still working to determine the dollar figure on transforming the space.

“Making sure we have a good understanding of those plans and again trying to sequence what the capital requirements will be, because we know that is going to be a pre-infrastructure intensive investment,” said O’Connell.