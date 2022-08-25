NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting a man she tried to sell drugs outside a convenience store Wednesday night.

Metro Nashville Police reportedly responded to a shooting at a Circle K convenience store on Haywood Lane, where they took the suspect and admitted drug dealer, Charlene McMutery, 42, into custody.

According to police, McMutery told detectives she met the victim at the gas station to sell him drugs, but after they got into an argument over the transaction, she walked to her SUV to retrieve a pistol. She then walked over to the victim’s car and fired through the windshield, striking him in the elbow.

Charlene McMutery (Courtesy: MNPD)

McMutery was on the scene when officers arrived. They recovered her pistol, 68.5 grams of cocaine, 18.7 grams of marijuana, a glass crack pipe and digital scales from McMutery’s vehicle.

She is charged with aggravated assault, felony marijuana and cocaine possession and gun possession during the commission of a felony. McMutery is being held in the Metro Jail in lieu of a $79,000 bond.

The victim sustained non-critical injuries, according to Metro police.