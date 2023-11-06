NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cargo plane full of everyday essentials is flying from Nashville to Tel Aviv this week in an effort to aid displaced Israeli residents.

A number of organizations including the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, Jewish Family Service of Nashville, and Project C.U.R.E. Nashville worked with Jewish Community Centers in Israel to help fulfill the necessary items.

In addition to clothing, undergarments, hygiene products, and handwritten notes, Project C.U.R.E. is shipping 3,000 mattresses, plus pallets of diapers and wipes.

Pam Kelner, executive director of Jewish Family Service, said she’s not shocked they saw an outpouring of support during a short collection period.

“The Nashville Jewish community is unbelievable,” said Kelner. “Everybody wants to do something.”

While this donation period is at a close, Kelner asked for prayers for those still held hostage in Gaza.

“Men, women, children, holocaust survivors, elderly,” said Kelner. “Just think about those people when you’re praying.”