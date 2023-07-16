NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When you think of Nashville, images of honky tonks, country music and party buses might come to mind. However, certain places are offering a different perspective of Music City.

The Red Phone Booth

No — you’re not in London, England — you’re blocks away from Broadway! The Red Phone Booth is a secret cocktail bar and open seven days a week for tourists and locals alike. Before entering the speakeasy, guests must dial a secret number on the antique phone booth. If successful, the phone booth will open to an experience that dates back 100 years. Once inside, diners can enjoy an authentic Italian menu that features Neapolitan-style pizza, pastas and desserts. The 1920s speakeasy concept was inspired by founder and CEO Stephen de Haan’s grandfather, who was a pharmacist during prohibition. The Red Phone Booth’s Nashville location can be found at 136 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

Castle Gwynn

Castle Gwynn (WKRN photo)

The “Dark Knight,” a knight and a “Jedi Knight” look down on the great room at Castle Gwynn. (WKRN photo)

A suit of armor and horse sculpture crafted by Mike Freeman. (WKRN photo)

The towers of Castle Gwynn (WKRN photo)

While driving along Interstate 840, drivers might think they have been teleported back into time once they reach Castle Gwynn in Arrington. Castle Gwynn, the private home of Mike Freeman and his wife, started as an idea in 1970 as Freeman began designing the castle as an architecture student in high school. Today, the castle is open each year for the Renaissance Festival and was even the filming site for Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” music video in 2008. The castle can be seen from I-840 and is located at 2124 Newcastle Road.

Gaylord Opryland Resort Gardens

Courtesy: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

Explore nine acres of airy, indoor garden atriums in the heart of Nashville. The gardens are located in the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, which is a hotel just steps away from country music’s most iconic venue — the Grand Ole Opry. According to TripAdvisor, the gardens have around 50,000 tropical plants that are rare international blooms and part of the romantic Southern species, making it one of the most exquisite horticultural displays in the world. To fully admire the atrium, book a tour on the Delta Riverboat. The boat will lead guests down a scenic river in the resort as a tour guide provides a history of the establishment. To get tickets, click here.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The Parthenon

Life size replica of the Parthenon in Nashville, Tennessee (Source: Adobe Stock)

This 42-foot-tall statue of the ancient Greek goddess Athena sits at the center of Nashville’s Parthenon. (WKRN photo)

Located just west of downtown Nashville in Centennial Park stands Nashville’s version of a Greek replica that was dedicated to goddess Athena. However, the building was never meant to be a permanent structure. Known as the “Athens of the South,” the city only intended for the structure to be a temporary exhibit and was constructed of brick, wood and plaster. However, the Parthenon was so beloved that Nashvillians protested its removal and by 1915 the Park Board decided to start plans to reconstruct a full-on Parthenon replica. Inside the replica, visitors can view a 42-foot-tall statue of Athena, which is tallest indoor statue in the western world. Today, the Parthenon brings in an average of 370,000 visitors a year. Tickets can only be purchased on-site at the Ticket Counter or in the Museum Store.

SandBar Nashville

Courtesy: Getty Images

Enjoy a coconut and dig your feet in the sand at a patio right off Charlotte Avenue. SandBar Nashville offers a beach-like getaway from the hustle and bustle of Music City. The patio bar, just three miles away from downtown Nashville, provides fresh fruit drinks, sand volleyball and a large outdoor area to host events. Bringing the beach vides to Music, SandBar Nashville is located at 3 City Avenue in Suite 500. Feel free to arrive barefoot, after all, shoes are optional.

Sinatra Bar & Lounge

(WKRN photo)

Sinatra Bar & Lounge offers Nashvillans a dining experience that includes the ambiance of Palm Springs and Manhattan, two cities where Frank Sinatra spilt his time. In an interview with News 2, Owner Bill Miller said the bar aims to “transport you to a different time and place.” Sinatra Bar & Lounge offers the perfect balance of elegance and is a space where the owners could picture Ol’ Blue Eyes himself visiting. The lounge is located in the historic Southern Turf building on Fourth Avenue North.