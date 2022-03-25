NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An accused car thief is facing more charges after she allegedly managed to get a gun into the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hannah Forkum, 20, was arrested Thursday on a multitude of charges, including car theft.

Police say as she was taken into custody, Metro Officer Tony Minsing searched her waistband but not her upper back area.

Police say Forkum had a Ruger LCP .380 handgun strapped to the middle of her back that Officer Minsing did not notice while placing her under arrest. He cuffed her hands directly below the gun and placed her in the patrol car.

When Forkum was processed for booking at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, staff members found the gun strapped to her back.

She is now facing a felony charge of introducing a firearm into a penal institution.

Disciplinary action is now pending against Officer Minsing.