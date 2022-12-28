NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A failed joint along a 24-inch water pipe is leaking millions of gallons of water a day, according to Metro Water Services Director Scott Potter.

Potter said the break under the Cumberland River isn’t critical to daily operations, but will need to be fixed by spring when residents begin using more water.

Tuesday evening, Metro Water Services employees shut off the valve to check the problem, creating short-term low water pressure for some residents in Whites Creek, East Nashville, Trinity Lane, and Joelton.

“Next week, we’re going to have a contractor come in with a drone and a dive team and they’re going to submerge and go look at the pipe,” said Potter. “We need to identify the extent of the damage and then once we have an indication of the extent of the damage, then we’re going to have to design something to repair it.”

Potter said it’s unclear what led to the failed joint, but it the recent freezing temperatures could be a factor. As warmer weather moves in, he said the change in pressure could create more issues.

So far, Metro Water Services has responded to a lower number of water main breaks than they expected following the extreme weather. However, Potter said they do anticipate more to be reported as conditions warm.

If you see water where it shouldn’t be, first, check the water outage map and the call 615-862-4600 to report a potential break.