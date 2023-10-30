NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown NICU Registered Nurses are continuing its beloved Halloween tradition for its tiniest patients. Every year, these heroes hand-make costumes for the current NICU babies.

Nurses Kim Meek and Olivia Sizemore have handcrafted fun-sized Halloween outfits for the current NICU babies.

(Courtesy: Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown)

The hospital said the costumes are a creative way for the RNs to encourage each baby’s loved ones. Halloween 2023 brings us a tiny dopey dwarf, cousin Eddie, a precious pair of slinky dogs, a delicious pumpkin spice latte and much more. The costumes offer a creative way for each baby’s loved ones to connect and bring joy amidst the stress of a NICU stay.

This year, several parents even submitted photos of their NICU graduates now celebrating their second Halloween.