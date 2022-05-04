NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Ryman Auditorium and Music City are practically synonymous. The legendary music venue has a rich history steeped in Nashville’s roots, that dates back more than 100 years.

May 4, 1892, the first concert was held at the Ryman featuring the Theodore Thomas Orchestra. According to the Tennessee State Library and Archives, the Ladies Hermitage Association put on the concert as a benefit to acquire and save the relics in President Andrew Jackson’s home.

The Ryman was built by businessman Thomas Ryan for revivalist Samuel Porter Jones in 1891. It was originally named the Union Gospel Tabernacle.

Jones, an evangelist of that era, led a series of revivals at the Ryman that drew enormous crowds. While it was initially meant to be a home for religious and education purposes, it quickly turned into a hotbed for music.

The Ryman went through a major evolution in 1942, when it started hosting the Grand Ole Opry. While the Opry now has its own home, it still returns to “The Mother Church of Country Music” on occasion.

The Ryman Auditorium opened in 1892 as the Union Gospel Tabernacle. (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

The Theodore Thomas Orchestra was the first concert at the Ryman. (Tennessee State Library & Archives)

Photograph of a stone carving on the front of the Ryman Auditorium reading “Union Gospel Tabernacle 1891” reflecting the building’s original name. 1970 ca. (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

A revival (for ladies) conducted by Reverend Sam Jones in the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. 1896. (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Grand Ole Opry cast on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Thomas Green Ryman, a riverboat captain and Nashville entrepreneur, built the Union Gospel Tabernacle between 1888 and 1892 at a cost of about $100,000. (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Exterior front of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. 1972. (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Ryman exterior showing windows and brickwork. 1970 ca. (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Ryman Auditorium interior, from Hardeman’s Tabernacle Sermons. April 9, 1922. (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Interior of the Ryman Auditorium. 1970 ca. (Tennessee State Library and Archives)

130 years later, audiences continue to fill the pews as a steady stream of musicians and performers cycle in and out of the Ryman.

The Ryman Auditorium is celebrating 130 years all year long. Click here for more information.